Police identify man who died after collision

Posted at 3:10 PM, Oct 28, 2021
Police have identified a man who died after a crash in Santa Barbara over the weekend.

Manuel Zarzoso Sanvictores Jr., 53, was involved in a moped crash on the 900 block of North Hope Ave. in Santa Barbara at about midnight.

At about 2 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, first responders were sent to Broadmoor Plaza to render aid to Sanvictores, who had collapsed with an unknown medical condition. First responders administered CPR, but Sanvictores passed away.

In a release shared on Thursday, police say the collision hours earlier appears to be directly linked to his death.

Police say the case is still under investigation.

