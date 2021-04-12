Police identify suspect, recover stolen property following Diamond Adult World burglary

Grover Beach police say they've identified a suspect and recovered stolen property connected to a brazen burglary of Diamond Adult World earlier this month.

Under the cover of night on April 2, police say the suspect drove his vehicle into the side doors of the store, located in the 900 block of Grand Avenue, according to a Facebook post.

The suspect then entered the store and made off with more than $1,000 in retail items, police said.

The collision reportedly caused more than $2,000 in damage.

Video footage from nearby cameras, including one that appears to be from a convenience store, shows the suspect wearing a black 805 hoodie, a white hat, gray shorts and white socks with sandals.

"Thanks to the popularity of our Diamond Adult World Burglary post we received information that allowed detectives to locate the vehicle and recover the stolen property," police said in a Facebook post on Monday.

While a suspect has been identified, police said he has not been located and a warrant will be sought for his arrest.