Police: Lompoc man dies from accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound

A man who was found shot at a Lompoc apartment complex earlier this month has died, Lompoc police announced Thursday.

Officers responded to reports of the shooting the morning of April 17 at the Vine apartment complex at 401 W. Pine Ave. and found the 62-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was hospitalized and police say they were notified Wednesday, April 26, that the man, identified as Robert Kenner of Lompoc, had died due to complications from his injury.

Police say detectives determined the shooting was self-inflicted and accidental.

