Police look for missing San Luis Obispo man

San Luis Obispo Police Department
Police are looking for Jeffrey Strickner, 32, of San Luis Obispo, who was last seen on Tuesday, March 8 at about 11:30 p.m.
Posted at 12:27 PM, Mar 11, 2022
Police are asking the community for help in finding a San Luis Obispo man who has been missing since Tuesday night.

Jeffrey Strickner, 32, was last seen near his home on the 1300 block of Chorro St. in San Luis Obispo at about 11:30 p.m. on March 8.

San Luis Obispo Police say Strickner has gone missing and has not been at work since then. He does not have his car with him.

Strickner's friends and family say they have not heard from him and do not know where he is.

Police say Strickner has blonde hair and blue eyes, is 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He wears glasses, has an earring in his right year and has tattoos on his arms and back.

Strickner was last seen wearing a baseball hat, a black hooded sweatshirt with white polka dots and a zipper, black jogger-style pants with a silver design on each side and dark brown slippers.

Police urge anyone who has seen him to call the department at 805-781-7312.

