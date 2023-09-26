Police looking for suspect in SLO Big 5 collision, firearm theft

A man suspected of crashing into a San Luis Obispo sporting goods store over the weekend and stealing guns and ammunition is wanted by police.

San Luis Obispo police say they were called to Big 5 Sporting Goods on the 3900 block of Broad Street around 2 a.m. Saturday after the store alarm went off indicating glass at the front of the store had been broken.

Police say they discovered a 2006 Prius had been driven through the store’s glass front doors and security screen.

While the vehicle was registered to Michael Giovanni Benadiba, 25, of San Luis Obispo, according to police, they say the license plates on the car had been reported as stolen on Sept. 12.

SLOPD A previous photo of Michael Giovanni Benadiba

Investigating officers found the back door of the store propped open and seven rifles, which had been taken from the store, and ammunition in a nearby field, according to police.

A security cable attached to a shelf was also reportedly located.

Police say all the firearms taken from the store were recovered but they have not been successful in locating Benadiba.

They say they learned he had been in the store a day earlier and stolen a pellet gun.

Police are asking for help locating Benadiba. Tips can be reported to Detective Inglehart at 805-594-8074. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867.

Police say they also found items in the Prius that were from a recent commercial burglary in the city that was not reported.

Original story: Weapons recovered after car crashes into Big 5 Sporting Goods in San Luis Obispo