One person shot in Santa Maria

Posted at 11:05 PM, Jan 16, 2022
One person is hospitalized after being shot in Santa Maria.

According to Santa Maria Fire, that person is being flown to Cottage Hospital with serious injuries.

Police are on scene investigating in the 400 block of North Miller.

First responders are asking that the community avoids the area. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Santa Maria Fire tweeted this information just before 11 on Sunday evening:

