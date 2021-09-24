Police respond to barricaded subject in Atascadero

Atascadero Police are responding to reports of a barricaded subject Thursday night.
The report came in at around 7 p.m. on the 7200 block of Sombrilla Ave.
Police say Sombrilla Avenue is closed from Robles Avenue to the dead end.
Residents nearby are being asked to avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.
