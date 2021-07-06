Police respond to barricaded subject in Paso Robles after reports of shots fired

Paso Robles Police are responding to a barricaded subject at the Dry Creek apartment complex.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department received reports of shots fired after a man reportedly fired off a firearm following a verbal dispute with family members.

The man has barricaded himself in an apartment off Branch Creek Circle where police have been trying to make contact with him for six hours.

Officers tried to contact the man earlier, but said he brandished a firearm at officers.

The San Luis Obispo County Regional SWAT Team has taken over the response and evacuated nearby residents.

There are no reports of injuries at this time, according to authorities.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Branch Creek Circle is blocked off for the time being.

This is a developing story, check back later for details.