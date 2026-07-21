Police say bear spotted in Pismo Beach neighborhood near James Way

The Pismo Beach Police Department has received multiple calls reporting a bear in the James Way area.

According to a social media post, police say California Department of Fish and Wildlife is aware of the bear and will not be responding. Officials say In most cases, bears will move along on their own if left undisturbed.

The Pismo Beach Police Department offered the following safety tips:



Keep doors and windows secured.

Bring pets indoors.

Avoid approaching or attempting to feed the bear.

Give the bear plenty of space and allow it to leave the area on its own.

Residents are asked to call 911 only if the bear is actively creating a dangerous situation.

