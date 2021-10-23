Police searching for armed robbery suspect

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a cigar shop Friday night.

According to officials, police responded around 8:35 p.m. to Tony's Cigars & Accessories at 158 Higuera St. for a reported armed robbery. The victim told police a masked adult male walked into the store and asked the employee to gather several items before demanding money from the cash register with a Glock-style handgun.

The man then reportedly threatened to harm the employee if he called the police and fled on foot.

Police are searching for the suspect described as having a tan complexion and being between 40 and 50 years old. The victim also described the suspect as having a "Latino" accent.

The incident is currently under investigation. Police request anyone with information on the identity of the suspect call the Watch Commander at 805-781-7313.