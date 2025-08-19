Police searching for man reported missing from Lompoc restaurant

Police are asking for help locating a missing Lompoc man.

Lompoc police say Victor Terrones and his wife were eating at a restaurant on the 600 block of North H Street at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say Victor stayed inside while his wife left to repark their vehicle and when she returned, Victor was gone.

His wife reportedly looked for him in the area and when she did not find him, she went to their church on North F Street where they had planned to go after eating, according to police, who say she waited for several hours, but Victor never arrived.

His family also reportedly stated they had not seen or heard from him.

Police say Victor's wife told them he has early-onset dementia and does not drive or have access to a vehicle.

He was last seen wearing a black hat with a California logo, a white hoodie with a zipper, black cargo pants and black shoes.

Born and raised in Lompoc, police say Victor is familiar with the city.

Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to contact Lompoc police at (805) 736-2341.

