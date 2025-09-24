Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police searching for missing Orcutt woman last seen in Santa Maria

She's said to be 'at-risk'
Police are asking for help locating a missing Orcutt woman said to be at-risk.

Santa Maria police report Kala Jacobs, 43, was last seen near Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria on Wednesday at around 12:15 p.m. She was reportedly wearing a black shirt and black yoga pants at the time and did not have shoes on.

Jacobs is described as being 5’2’’ tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees her or has information on where she may be is asked to contact Santa Maria police at (805)928-3781 ext. 2277.

