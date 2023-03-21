Police seeking community's help in search for missing man from Santa Maria

Santa Maria police are turning to the community for help in locating a man reported missing last week.

The search for David Navarro began late Tuesday night after police received a call saying the 32-year-old was missing after entering a fenced-off area near a flood control reservoir in the area of Blosser Road and Canal Street.

Police say Navarro was never seen entering the water; however, his jacket was located in the water nearby.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene. The search lasted through Thursday and after using drones, a helicopter and special watercraft aided by sonar and imaging technology, police say they don’t believe Navarro is in the reservoir.

They are now asking anyone who may have been in the area around 11 p.m. Tuesday. March 14, or who may have information related to where Navarro may be to contact the Santa Maria Police Department communications center at (805) 928-3781 x2277.

Additional photos of Navarro were also released Monday. Police say the photos of him with blond hair are the most recent photos from his social media accounts and are believe to have been taken within the past few weeks.