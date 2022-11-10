Police seeking information on shooting in Paso Robles

Paso Robles police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night.

Police say they received a call about shots fired at about 6:10 p.m. near 80 Cary Street.

When officers arrived they say they found six shell casings in the street, but it appeared any suspects or possible victims had fled the scene.

After reviewing surveillance footage, detectives identified two involved vehicles. One vehicle was located on the 3300 block of Spring Street. Detectives served a search warrant on an apartment building and recovered evidence they say may be connected to the shooting.

Police believe nobody was injured or hit by gunfire. No arrests have been made but police say they have several persons of interest under investigation.

Paso Robles Police are asking anyone with any information to call (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers' 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting "SLOTIPS" plus your message" to CRIMES (274637).