Police: Speed a factor in crash that killed San Luis Obispo residents

San Luis Obispo police released new information Monday about a crash last week and the deaths of two San Luis Obispo residents.

Detectives believe Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36, were walking their dog along the 3400 block of Sacramento Dr. at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 when they were struck by a car.

While on scene investigating the crash, police were apparently unaware that the couple had been struck. A traffic collision report was completed, noting that the car struck a curb, a street sign, and part of a bridge, and the vehicle was towed. The driver was not suspected of drunk driving and was released.

The bodies of Chachere and Besser were recovered under heavy brush a couple of days later after their dog was found dead in the creekbed and police connected the dog to a missing persons report for the couple.

Since the bodies were found, police say they've interviewed the driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old man from San Luis Obispo, and that he has been cooperative.

Investigators believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash.

"Criminal charges will be determined based on the evidence and findings at the conclusion of the investigation," police said in a press release issued Monday.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Detective Jeff Koznek at (805) 594-8005. To leave an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.