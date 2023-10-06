Police: Two women steal $44k worth of designer glasses from San Luis Obispo store

San Luis Obispo police responded to reports of a theft that happened at Sunglass Hut in San Luis Obispo Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at 2:38 p.m. and when officers arrived they learned that two females entered the Sunglass Hut and started placing high-end sunglasses into bags, then quickly left the store. Police determined that more than $44,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.

A description of the suspects and their vehicle was broadcast to nearby law enforcement agencies for the suspect and their vehicle.

Approximately 30 minutes later, a California Highway Patrol officer spotted the suspect vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 101, near Highway 46. Officers conducted a traffic stop on Highway 101 near San Miguel.

San Luis Obispo Police detectives went to the traffic stop and were able to positively identify the suspects as 22-year-old Akaija Elder of Fairfield, and 19-year-old Maiya Green of Vallejo as the suspects in the theft.

Police say the stolen property was found in the car and recovered.

Elder and Green were arrested and booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail for felony grand theft and organized retail theft.