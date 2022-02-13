Pop-up roller-skating rink at Grover Heights Park

The SLO Roll Community Initiative hosted a pop-up roller rink on Saturday afternoon at Grover Heights Park in Grover Beach.

The organization hosts these pop-up roller rink events about once a month on Saturdays all over San Luis Obispo County.

The events are open to all ages.

The SLO Roll Community Initiative hopes to promote a roller-skating culture in the county and through that physical activity and creativity.

The free event included music along with food from local vendors.

"There's a lot of skate parks in a lot of places where you can go and hurt yourself, but there's a lot of us that also just want to roll around and have fun with our family, so the SLO Roll started to help provide that in our community where we have no roller rink and where COVID just surged the popularity of roller skating,” said Shauna Gustuson, SLO Roll Community Initiative’s president and founder.

The SLO Roll Community Initiative’s next pop up roller-rink will be on May 14, 2022 at Santa Rosa Park, and it will be Star Wars-themed.