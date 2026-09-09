Port San Luis Harbor Patrol to transition away from peace officer status

The Port San Luis Harbor District announced Tuesday that Harbor Patrol personnel will no longer hold California peace officer status following a review of the department and its long-term public safety needs.

For the most part, Harbor Patrol services will remain largely unchanged. District officials say the change will allow Harbor Patrol to focus on its primary responsibilities including public safety, fire prevention, emergency response, boating safety, and protection of harbor property.

The most significant change involves the department's role in criminal law enforcement. Criminal investigations and incidents will now generally be handled by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office or other appropriate agencies. Harbor personnel will continue responding to public safety incidents, protecting life and property, assisting victims, gathering information, and coordinating with law enforcement when necessary.

Additionally, Harbor Patrol personnel will no longer carry firearms. If a situation requires armed law enforcement, assistance will be requested from other appropriate law enforcement agencies.

District officials said this decision follows a review of the Harbor Patrol program, California law and Peace Officer Standards and Training requirements, and the long-term public safety needs of the Harbor District. Officials said the decision was influenced by California Senate Bill 2, which changed the framework for peace officer certification and oversight and expanded the role of the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST). After the District reviewed its options, they determined that transitioning Harbor Patrol away from peace officer status allows the department to remain focused on its mission.

Despite the changes in legal status, Harbor Patrol will continue to respond to emergencies, provide medical aid, prevent fires, and enforce laws within their authority. District officials said most harbor uses are unlikely to notice any major change in day-to-day Harbor Patrol services.