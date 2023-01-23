Portion of Bob Jones trail closed for debris removal work

Another portion of the Bob Jones trail is closed until further notice.

The City of San Luis Obispo says crews are preparing to remove debris from the Bob Jones Bike Trail from Prado Road to Los Osos Valley Road.

The closure, which the City says “is essential for public safety,” went into effect Monday at 7 a.m. and is expected to last several weeks.

It will reopen once it’s deemed safe for public use.

The Avila Beach portion of the trail was already closed due to damage from the recent storms and flooding.

The County of San Luis Obispo, which manages and owns this portion of the trail, says work is underway to also clear debris there and repair storm-related erosion and pavement damage.

Along with the Bob Jones trail, the Pismo Preserve also remains closed.

The Land Conservancy says there is still standing and running water on the trails and that the closure is anticipated to last through at least the end of the week.