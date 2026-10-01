Portion of Highway 46 named after James Dean

A portion of Highway 46 in San Luis Obispo got a new name.

State leaders are now calling it the James Dean Memorial Highway, 71 years after he tragically died in a car crash on that road.

Officials gathered near the Jack Ranch in Shanon Wednesday evening to unveil a new sign.

They also held a moment of silence to remember the American actor and his legacy.

Caltrans officials say many people have lost their lives near the Highway 46 and 41 interchange and hope the event reminded people to drive safely.