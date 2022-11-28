Post-holiday travel is on as people prepare to head back home

As the holiday weekend wraps up travel numbers this year are just shy of pre-pandemic levels according to Triple-A.

Whether it’s by car, airplane, or even train, Triple-A predicts this year will be the third busiest Thanksgiving travel since 2000.

Some travelers choose the central coast as their travel destination.

“We’ve made it a tradition to come more wintertime so Thanksgiving through January we try to come at least once a month if possible," said Jose Batres who visited Pismo Beach from Porterville.

“It's nice you know. I mean everyone has a little bit more free time during the holidays," said Javier Enriquez from San Diego.

That extra free time allows people to take a longer road trip this holiday. Triple-A predicts around 55 million people traveled 50 miles or more from home.

“It was pretty good. We encountered some traffic more coming out of the central valley but not too much here on the coast," added Batres.

Others decided to stay right at home.

“We still have a lot of family in Santa Maria although a lot of our family has moved back to the east now, we are still getting together with the family that’s still here," said Ronda Mougeotte from Santa Maria.

Most travelers drive to their destinations making it the most popular mode of transportation.

4.51 million will fly and another 1.43 m will use another alternate mode of transportation.