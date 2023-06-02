Potential traffic slowdown as Caltrans picks up cardboard remnants from Thursday crash

Caltrans crews will be working along Highway 101 near the Cuesta Grade Friday afternoon.

The work is being done to clean up leftover cardboard from a crash that happened Thursday afternoon.

Caltrans says the shoulder will be closed along southbound Highway 101 near Tassajara Creek Road.

Crews are expected to be on scene cleaning up for several hours.

On Thursday, a semi-truck trailer overturned causing multiple boxes and pallets to fall onto the roadway. Several lanes were closed for nearly four hours as crews worked to clear the roadway.

Drivers are asked to take caution when driving through the area.