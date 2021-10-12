Power line sparks spot fire in Arroyo Grande

A downed power line sparked a spot fire that left over 3,500 PG&E customers without power in the Five Cities area Monday evening.

A power line sparked a 10 ft. by 10 ft. spot fire at the intersection of Ash and S. Elm Sts. in Arroyo Grande, officials say. It happened near the Elm Street Park at about 4:35 p.m., observer Steve Jerrick told KSBY.

CAL FIRE SLO sent two fire trucks to put out the fire.

When the line went down, power was cut off to the surrounding area. More than 3,500 PG&E customers were initially left without power.

By about 6 p.m., power had been restored to much of the area.

PG&E sent a representative out to assess the situation.

Earlier on Monday, a brush fire was sparked when a tree fell into a power line near San Simeon. Over 1,200 PG&E customers were left without power.