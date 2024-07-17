Power outage affecting thousands in Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach area

There is a power outage impacting over 28,000 people in areas of southern San Luis Obispo County, including Grover Beach, Arroyo Grande and Pismo Beach, according to PG&E.
The outage was unplanned and its cause is currently unknown.
PG&E is evaluating the issue and expects power to be restored in the affected areas around 10:45 p.m.
The Grover Beach Police Department asks that residents drive carefully during the outage.
#HappeningNow PG&E is reporting a power outage to 28,000+ customers in south county. Power is estimated to be restored by 10:45 pm. Please drive carefully! Remember, treat controlled intersections as 4-way stops.— Grover Beach Police (@Grover_BeachPD) July 17, 2024
