Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Power outage affecting thousands in Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach area

Power is expected to be restored in the affected areas around 10:45 p.m.
PG&E Outage, July 2024.png
PG&amp;E
PG&E Outage, July 2024.png
Posted at 7:48 PM, Jul 16, 2024

There is a power outage impacting over 28,000 people in areas of southern San Luis Obispo County, including Grover Beach, Arroyo Grande and Pismo Beach, according to PG&E.

The outage was unplanned and its cause is currently unknown.

PG&E is evaluating the issue and expects power to be restored in the affected areas around 10:45 p.m.

The Grover Beach Police Department asks that residents drive carefully during the outage.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg