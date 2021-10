Lewis Middle School in Paso Robles has announced that classes have been canceled Monday due to a power outage affecting the campus.

The school, located at 900 Creston Rd., was left without power on Monday morning.

On Facebook, the school announced that the facilities will remain open for kids who need a safe place.

In a post shared on Facebook, the school said they would add updates as more information becomes available.

KSBY was unable to reach the school for additional information.