More than 1,600 PG&E customers were without power Tuesday afternoon in northern San Luis Obispo County.

According to PG&E, the outage began around 11:09 a.m. and was impacting people mostly to the east of Highway 101 in the Santa Margarita area.

A PG&E spokesperson says crews are in the area looking for a cause, but tells KSBY it is EPSS-related.

Power was expected to be restored by 5:45 p.m.