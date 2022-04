Gates to the Santa Maria Strawberry Festival are opening soon.

Presale ticket pricing ends Monday for the festival that starts Friday.

People over the age of 62 can get into the festival free that day. Saturday, youth ages 6 to 11 can enter for only $2 and children 5 and under are free every day.

The three-day event at the Santa Maria Fairpark includes live music, strawberry testing, dessert eating contests, and more.

Gates open from noon to 10 p.m. daily.