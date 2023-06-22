Preparations are underway for the annual Fourth of July celebration in Pismo Beach.

It’s considered one of the biggest celebrations on the Central Coast.

“It's great. The whole beach is active. You get a lot of locals out here, a lot of travelers, which is really amazing," said Skylar Regan, a Pismo Beach Hotel employee.



Preparations for the event started months in advance.

“Preparations for the 4th of July is not something that we do alone as a community. We rely on our community partners. So between our fire departments, our neighboring agency fire departments, and the police departments," said Jorge Garcia, interim Pismo Beach City Manager.

That includes getting help from other police and fire departments from San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles, and Santa Maria.

“We are at full staff with our lifeguards. We have a lot of people that come and enjoy the beach during the day. Oftentimes, we'll see families come in at 8:00 in the morning and stay until the fireworks show is over," Garcia added.

He says the city anticipates that 100,000 visitors will come to the beach for the holiday celebration.

“We're seeing a lot of rooms being booked, kind of sprinkled here and there. We're really excited because we have apartments that are going to be able to house families... We're going to probably be at 95% capacity up to fully booked," Regan explained.

Tickets for pier seating during the fireworks show are sold out online.