Preparing for a rainy season includes clearing out the gutter system

For some, rain is something they are used to.

“I’m from Washington state, so I grew up with a lot of rain," said Cal Poly student, Ryan Curtis.

For others, it’s something they don’t get to experience often, but welcome the raindrops with open arms.

“I love the rain, we’ll take what we can get around here," said San Luis Obispo resident, Zoey Marshall.

With the change of weather, there comes some preparation, but one thing you may not think about is your gutter system at home.

“It's an often-overlooked thing," said Chris DeCollibus, owner of We Do Windows.

DeCollibus said rain gutters full of debris, leaves, and dirt from throughout the year can clog up the gutters.

“It's vital that the downspouts and the gutters are clear that helps the water flow down the gutters out the downspouts and away from your home," explained DeCollibus.

DeCollibus said fall is the best time to get your home prepared.

“Fall is a wonderful time because the dirt, the leaves, and the mud inside the gutters are dry. So you’re able to scrape it out and clean it out a lot easier now in the fall in preparation for winter rains. We get a lot of calls during the rainy season and that’s why it’s important to get ahead of the game in early fall," added DeCollibus.