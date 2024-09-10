Prescribed burn at UCSB Lagoon Island scheduled for Wednesday

The Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration is targeting this Wednesday for a prescribed burn at Lagoon Island on the UC Santa Barbara campus.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) are also helping coordinate the burn.

It will affect a quarter acre of invasive grassland on the mesa, according to county officials.

If the weather permits, burning operations will take place from late morning until 4 p.m.

The active smoke period is expected to last around one hour; the APCD will be closely monitoring air quality in the area.

County officials recommend avoiding strenuous outdoor activity if you can see or smell the smoke.

They also ask that drivers use extra caution when passing by the fire.

The prescribed burn is part of an ongoing ecological management effort to restore native habitats on Lagoon Island.

Researchers at UCSB say the fire should help get rid of invasive grasses and encourage the growth of native wildflower fields.

Wednesday's fire will be the eighth prescribed burn since 2011.