Prescribed burn near Santa Maria creates smoke visible from Hwy 101

A prescribed burn taking place off Highway 166 created smoke visible from Highway 101 between San Luis Obispo and Orcutt Monday afternoon.

The burning of nearly 670 acres is being conducted by CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo in partnership with local landowners and the San Luis Obispo Range Improvement District.

It was scheduled for between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday northeast of Santa Maria off Highway 166 near Alamo Creek

Fire officials say the burn is designed to “improve rangeland health and reduce wildfire risk.”

Smoke was expected to be visible in the area. Drivers are asked to use caution if driving near where the burn is taking place.