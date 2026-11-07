Prescribed burn of 289 acres of brush underway in Tepusquet Canyon

289 acres of brush and oak understory are set to be burned this weekend in Tepusquet Canyon this weekend.

These burns are part of an ongoing management effort to control non-native grasses and establish native bluff scrub vegetation, officials say.

Prescribed fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires and can help prevent their spread.

The burn is set to take place through Sunday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

If you smell smoke, the public is asked to take precautions and use common sense to reduce any harmful health effects by limiting outdoor activities.