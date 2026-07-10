A prescribed burn planned Friday near Santa Margarita may cause smoke to be visible in the area.

CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo is working with private landowners and the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District on the burn, which is targeting the “highly-invasive” yellow star thistle while also helping reduce other wildfire fuels.

“Conducting prescribed fire before the plant sets seed helps reduce its spread, deplete the soil seed bank, and promote the recovery of native grasses and other desirable vegetation,’ CAI FIRE stated in a press release, adding that the yellow star thistle poses “environmental, economic, and public safety concerns.”

Smoke may be seen in the Santa Margarita area, along Highway 57, Pozo Road, and potentially even Highway 101 area during the Rinconada prescribed burn.

People traveling through the burn area are asked to be cautious of fire crews.