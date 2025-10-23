Prescribed burns at SLO Co. state parks slated to begin in late October

California State Parks is partnering with CAL FIRE and other local fire agencies to carry out a series of prescribed burns throughout San Luis Obispo County starting in late October.

The prescribed fires, which may continue through June of 2026, will be conducted at Heart San Simeon, Estero Bluffs, Morro Bay, and Montaña de Oro State Parks.

Officials say these burns are part of California State Parks’ prescribed fire program, which aims to bolster vegetation management, hazardous fuel load reduction, and wildlife habitat improvement.

According to the state agency, people traveling near the active burn areas may see smoke from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents who smell smoke are encouraged to take precautions to reduce harmful effects on their health, such as limiting outdoor activity.

The public is also advised to use caution in areas close to the burns and look out for fire personnel and equipment.

Officials add that some park roads, facilities, and trails near the burn areas may be closed during the operations. The most updated information on park closures can be found on the individual parks' websites.

All burning is dependent on available fire resources, weather, and air quality conditions.

If weather or vegetation conditions are not conducive for burning and smoke dispersal, the agency says the planned burns will be rescheduled.