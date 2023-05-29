Prescribed Burns over the next month

San Luis Obispo County is planning prescribed burns at Hearst San Simeon, Morro Bay, and Montaña de Oro State Parks.

If weather permits, the fires will begin Tuesday, May 30th and last through Friday, June 30, 2023.

Ignitions may start as early as 7 AM with fire activity curtailed by 5 PM.

They will be burning of approximately 120 brush piles and several small broadcast burns.

The specific locations of the burns:



Montaña de Oro State Park in areas near Camp KEEP and the Islay Creek Horse Camp

Hearst San Simeon State Park in the pine forest east of the intersection of Hwy 1 and Moonstone Beach Dr.

Morro Bay State Park south of Quintana Rd. on Fleming Loop Trail and along Lower State Park Rd.

The reason for these burns is to to reduce fuel loading and wildfire threat in diseased eucalyptus and Monterey pine forests.

The fires are put on through CA State Parks, in cooperation with the Air Pollution Control District, Morro Bay Fire Department, and CAL FIRE.

For more information, please call Dan Falat, District Superintendent, San Luis Obispo Coast District, (805) 927-2065.

