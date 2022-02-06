A series of prescribed burns scheduled to begin on Monday in Cambria.

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County said a total of 250 piles of overgrown vegetation will be removed.

The agency explained that along with the with the San Luis Obispo County Fire Safe Council, firefighters have been removing flammable invasive plants as part of a fuel reduction program to prevent wildfires.

"We plan to conduct these burns with as little smoke impact to the surrounding homes and communities as possible", said Chief Dennis O'Neil, who is the CAL FIRE Battalion Chief. "It is going to require multiple days of low intensity burning over the next couple months to achieve that".

The burn schedule will run through the spring of this year, and it will be based on current weather conditions.

Cal Fire engines will be onsite during burn operations to keep the flames from getting out of control.