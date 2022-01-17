Prescribed pile burning scheduled for next week near Figueroa Mountain

The Santa Barbara Air Pollution Control District is planning for a prescribed burn of one to 10 acres of brush and felled dead trees.

The agency said burning will take place between Jan. 18, 2022 and Jan. 20, 2022 from 7:30 A.M. to 5 P.M.

The burns will occur near Figueroa Mountain and several other forest locations.

This is a collaboration between the Santa Barbara Air Pollution Control District, Los Padres National Forest, San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District, San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, Ventura County Air Pollution Control District, and the California Air Resources Board.

The agencies will be monitoring the air quality conditions for neighboring communities, but the burns will depend on the weather.

The Santa Barbara Air Pollution Control District said the goal is to prevent a wildfire and reduce the impact to watersheds.

Additional burns are planned for the upcoming spring.

For a list of prescribed burns taking place across the state, click here.

