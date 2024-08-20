President Joe Biden, First Lady arrive on Central Coast

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have touched down on the Central Coast.

Air Force One landed at the Santa Barbara Airport overnight.

A motorcade then reportedly took the couple to Santa Ynez.

While there has been no confirmation on where the Bidens are staying, it does not appear the president has any public or private appearances scheduled on the Central Coast this week.

The FAA announced several temporary flight restrictions for local airports this week, including for Santa Ynez and Lompoc.

The couple is reportedly heading to Delaware later this week.