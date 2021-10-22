Press conference for post-Alisal Fire storm readiness

The County of Santa Barbara will hold a press conference Friday afternoon addressing concerns of potential rain heading towards the Alisal Fire burn areas.

It will be held at 4:30 p.m. at County of Santa Barbara Office of Emergency Management, at 4408 Cathedral Oaks Rd. in Santa Barbara.

Rain is in the forecast for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties this coming weekend, beginning Sunday Oct. 24, officials say, and the meeting will address storm readiness.

A group of experts, scientists, and geologists are considering the effects of Alisal Fire, particularly the Gaviota Coast, and are asking residents in that area to take action and be prepared for flash floods mud and debris flows.

Experts who will be speaking include:

Chief Mark Hartwig, County Fire Department

Eric Boldt, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, National Weather Service

Commander Darrin Fotheringham, County Sheriff’s Office

Captain Mike Logie, California Highway Patrol

Chris Sneddon, County Public Works Department, Transportation Division

Kelly Hubbard, Director, County Office of Emergency Management

Since Thursday, Alisal Fire stands at 97% containment. It has burned 16,962 acres.