In "final" Alisal Fire report, acreage shrinks to under 17k

The Alisal Fire has burned a total of 16,962 acres in Santa Barbara County.

The revised number was included in what fire officials say is the final Alisal Fire update. Previous reports stated the fire had burned 17,281 acres.

The fire is reported at 97% contained. 298 personnel remained assigned to the fire on Friday, Oct. 22.

In the report, officials say that firefighters have completely secured the fire's north, east and south edges. Most of the western edges are contained.

Crews continue to watch isolated pockets for remaining heat. On Friday, some firefighters worked to remove fallen or damaged trees that could pose a threat.

Teams from the U.S. Forest Service and CAL FIRE are at work in burned areas. The teams will look for at-risk areas and recommend measures to prepare for potential flooding, debris flows and landslides.

The fire broke out on Monday, Oct. 11, and quickly grew to several thousand acres. Evacuation 12 homes were destroyed by the fire, fire officials say.

On Saturday, fire officials say a community meeting will be held to discuss the communities most impacted by the fire.