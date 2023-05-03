Paso Robles school district's special election is certified: Enney wins

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) Special Election has been completed and the election was certified by San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano on Wednesday.

The final official results show that for the open superintendent seat, Kenneth Enney received 54.29% of the votes. Angela Hollander received 45.71%.

According to the county, of the 30,705 PRJUSD registered voters, 11,563 voted by mail (37.66% of voters), while 462 voted in person at a polling place (1.5% of voters). Overall turnout was 39.16%.

The Special Election was held after Enney, who had been appointed to the school board, was removed from office after a petition to oust him received the required number of signatures.

The petition stemmed from social media posts he made in a Facebook group that organizers said were exclusionary toward members of the LGBTQ community.

The estimated cost of the election originally provided to the school district, was $493,000. The exact costs will not be finalized for a few more weeks but county officials say it is anticipated that the final cost will be well below the estimated amount.

The deadline to request a recount is Monday, May 8, at 5 p.m. The final official results are posted online.

For eligible voters in Monterey County, there was a separate ballot count. In Monterey County, the final official results show Enney received 74.67% of the votes while Hollander received 25.33%. To view those votes, click here.