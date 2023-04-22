PRJUSD special election update: Hollander congratulates Enney

While ballot counting is not finished in the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District special election, one candidate has congratulated the other.

Angela Hollander tells KSBY she called Kenney Enney to congratulate him.

Angela Hollander, a former neo-natal nurse, has been involved with the district for years.

Kenney Enney, who is currently a rancher, was previously ousted from his board member role last year.

The latest numbers shared by the San Luis Obispo County Clerk Recorder's Office and Monterey County show Enney leading the race with 6,524 votes.

Hollander has 5,464 votes.

Hollander tells KSBY that she did not concede to Kenney as she wants to wait for the results to be certified.

SLO County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano said on Friday they are still waiting to see if they receive ballots that were postmarked on or before election day and received by April 25.

The final count will begin at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 3. That is when the County Clerk-Recorder will certify the results.

KSBY reached out to Kenney Enney for comment but have not heard back.