Pro-Life Activists participated in the Annual Life Walk in Santa Maria on Sunday.

Around 50 people participated in the event that began at the Santa Maria City Hall with songs and prayers from local pastors

Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino and a representative from Care-Net Pregnancy and Resource Center of Santa Maria also made remarks.

“Right now we have a big opportunity in our country where the Supreme Court is considering what you do with this Roe versus Wade decision that was made back in 73, and we're hoping that they will change it so that it will protect the unborn here not only in Santa Maria but across our country," said Richard Crain, who attended the walk.

The march then made its way down to the are across the street from Planned Parenthood on Chapel Street in Santa Maria

There were no reported counter-protests.