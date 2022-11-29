Prosecutor in Kristin Smart case to take job in Monterey County

San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle has been appointed as a Supervising Attorney for the Monterey County District Attorney's Office.

Peuvrelle was the prosecutor on the Kristin Smart murder trial. The trial phase of that case wrapped up in October with Paul Flores being convicted of Smart's murder. Flores' father, Ruben, was acquitted of an accessory charge.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, Peuvrelle will transition to the Monterey County DA's Office at the beginning of January 2023, but he will continue to represent SLO County through the sentencing phase of the Flores trial.

Sentencing is currently scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9; however, a hearing will be held this Friday, Dec. 2 for the judge to consider a request by Flores' attorney to delay sentencing.

In a statement released Monday, District Attorney Dan Dow said, "I could not be more proud of a prosecutor than I am today of Christopher Peuvrelle for the commitment and professionalism shown by his determined effort to achieve justice for Kristin Smart. I will always be grateful for his service and friendship. While I am sad to lose Chris as a prosecutor in our community, he is joining a great office under the leadership of District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni and I am confident that he will pursue justice just as vigorously for the People of Monterey County. This rare opportunity to become a supervising attorney puts Chris' experience and talent to great use and it will serve Chris and his family well."

The Kristin Smart murder trial was held in Monterey County Superior Court because a judge ruled it was likely that Paul and Ruben Flores could not receive a fair trial in San Luis Obispo County.

