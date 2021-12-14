Public Works crews assessing debris flow near the Alisal Fire burn scar

Santa Barbara County Public Works crews are on scene Tuesday morning assessing the damage from the overnight storm near the Alisal Fire burn scar.

Crews are working to clear Refugio Road of mud and debris following Monday night's storm.

The roadway is about three miles up from Highway 101 and is blocked near the Circle B Guest Ranch and Stables.

This area has been under an evacuation order since noon Monday due to concerns the rain may cause on the Alisal Fire burn scar. That fire broke out on Oct. 11, 2021 and burned a total of 16,970 acres.

Officials with Public Works say the peak rain rates above the burn scar were around 1-inch per hour exceeding the U.S Geological Survey thresholds for debris flows.

Public Works has not reported any other areas of concern near the burn scar.