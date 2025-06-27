Radtopia show at PAC celebrates joy of movement across generations

An all-ages dynamic performance beginning Friday evening will take place at Cal Poly's Performing Arts Center.

It's called "RADTOPIA" and features dancers performing across a wide spectrum of styles— from hip-hop to ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical and more.

"We want your support. I guarantee you you're going to recognize somebody up there, whether you're, you know, a coworker, a teacher, of one of the dancers, a family member. If it's, you know, somebody at your cashier, at your local grocery store, you're going to recognize someone. So come support the community," said artistic director Ryan Beck.

Organizers say the show kicks off with a show-stopping opening number and includes a heart-warming family dance that celebrates the joy of movement across generations.

The show tomorrow begins Friday at 7 p.m. at Cal Poly's Performing Arts Center.

If you can't make it, there will be another show on Saturday at 7 p.m.