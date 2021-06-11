Ragged Point Inn files complaint against insurance company, cites California COVID-19 restrictions

The Ragged Point Inn on Highway 1 is filing a lawsuit against its insurance company, claiming it owes them for missed hotel stays, dining, and weddings as a result of the state's COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

On June 1, 2019, the Inn took out what’s called an All Risk Commercial Property Coverage policy with State National Insurance Company.

The Inn’s attorney, Wiley Ramey, says Ragged Point Inn thought the policy protected them from the financial losses brought about by restrictions due to COVID-19.

However, according to Ramey, who is also the brother of the inn’s owner, the insurance company told them they’re not covered “due to the restrictions, and our claim was denied.”

Employees say the coronavirus pandemic was not the only obstacle the Inn faced last year.

Rori Cosma, an associate at the Inn, said, “It was really scary because we had the double whammy. We had the highway caving in, on top of it all, so it was extremely slow.”

“[We] postponed our wedding and our wedding tasting, as well as staying overnight,” said bride-to-be Tony Dane. “I mean I was definitely sad. It took a lot of wind out of my sails.”

She said her wedding was supposed to be at the inn last November. Now it's happening next year.

“Getting here, having the tasting definitely feels like the wheels are turning again, so now I need to get on it and get back to decoration planning and get back to oh, I need to go try on my dress again,” Dane said.

Ramey said he hasn’t served the insurance company yet but expects to do so in the next 60 days.

We reached out to the owner of the inn and the insurance company but haven’t heard back yet.

