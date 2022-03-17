Railroad Safety Trail now open in San Luis Obispo

The Railroad Safety Trail in San Luis Obispo is officially open.

Wednesday marked the grand opening of the trail that has been in the works for almost 25 years.

The city honored the completion of the $5.2 million dollar project with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The trail will link Cal Poly to downtown and allow people to safely cycle and walk through town.

"We're already seen over 250 cyclists a day using this facility, so it's providing a safer alternative for families and kids for people to get to Cal Poly and to get downtown," said Derek Johnson, San Luis Obispo City Manager.

City officials say this project also helps further the goals of climate action and sustainable transportation.

