Rain leaves Central Coast roadways slick, with multiple accidents reported

Rain moving through the Central Coast is leaving local roadways slick and multiple accidents have been reported during the evening commute.

As of 6:30 p.m....

A vehicle rollover was partially blocking southbound Highway 1 at Santa Lucia Canyon Road near Vandenberg Space Force Base.

As of 5:30 p.m....

In San Luis Obispo, a vehicle blocking the #2 lane of Highway 101 at Prado Road was causing a traffic slowdown in the northbound lanes.

Roadway flooding was reported on Ocean Avenue in Cayucos between D and E Streets.

Earlier, around 3:30 p.m., a Chevy Suburban rolled over along the northbound lanes of Highway 101 at the Avila Beach Drive offramp.

