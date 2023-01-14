Rain pauses search for missing 5-year-old

Rain has brought the search for Kyle Doan to a pause. The 5-year-old was swept away by floodwaters near San Miguel earlier this week.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office spokesman Tony Cipolla says the water levels in the search area continue to rise and Saturday's weather conditions are unsuitable for any type of search activity.

He says search crews will continue to monitor the situation and the decision to search will be made on a day-to-day basis.

The search for Kyle began Monday morning. He and his mom were on their way to Lillian Larsen Elementary School when their vehicle was overtaken by floodwaters at the San Marcos Creek east crossing.

Bystanders using a rope were reportedly able to help his mother to safety but they were unable to reach Kyle.

On Friday, Sheriff's Office search crews focused on the area where San Marcos Creek empties into the Salinas River.

Items from the family's car have reportedly been found as far out as the Salinas River. The Sheriff's Office says Kyle could potentially be anywhere from there to the Monterey Bay.